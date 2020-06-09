Valley business woman passed at age 89.
Florence “Flo” Peterson, born in March of 1931, went to be with the Lord after an extended illness on June 5, 2020.
She was born in Ringtown, PA to Charles and Sophie Fuhrman. After graduating from high school in 1949 she moved to Washington, D.C. She met her husband Gerald J. Peterson (a lifelong Valleyite) who had been in the service there. In 1955, a company by the name of Douglas Brothers Paving was established. After the death of her husband she continued the business along with her son Jerry.
She enjoyed dancing, especially Polka, as well as being with her family and friends.
Florence is survived by her son; Jerry and daughter-in-law Karen Peterson; granddaughters Stephanie (Justin) Shepherd and Jeri-Lynn Peterson; two great-granddaughters Brianna and Olivia Shepherd; sisters Ann (James) Kehley, Alice (Paul) Gee, brother Roy (Marion) Fuhrman; nieces Bonnie Verso and Melodee Tannler and nephews Roger Fuhrman, Tim and Mark Gee.
Predeceased are her husband, Gerald J. and son Charles R. Peterson; father and mother Charles and Sophie Fuhrman; brother John J .Fuhrman; as well as her very dear friend Ernie Langdon.
Private services were held at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Pallbearers were; Bill Douglas, JE Kehley, Bob Petruschak, Sean Beirne, Larry Hurley, and Ty Reynard.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sayre Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Florence’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com