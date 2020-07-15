Marilyn L. Weber, 55, of Sayre passed away unexpectedly at home following a long battle with cancer on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Berget Marcussen.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Coy “C.T.” Weber of Sayre; children, Jennifer White of Md., Damian Weber of NYC, Daniel (Rachel) Carlin-Weber of Md. and Daran (Liz) Sudric of Ohio; and her brother, Paul (Lori) Marcussen of Fla.
Marilyn went to school in Bohemia, New York. She went on to work as a flight attendant, a florist, a human resource manager, a hotel manager and an assistant golf pro before going to The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches where she started as a warehouse coordinator and was president for four years overseeing the food pantry, clothes warehouse and the furniture warehouse. She was passionate about the sleepout and the Christmas parade float. Marilyn was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church.
A memorial service to honor Marilyn’s life will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 Main Street, Athens, Pennsylvania with Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. The service can also be viewed on the Athens United Methodist Church Facebook page. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, PO Box 202, Sayre, PA 18840. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com