John Baggerly, 88, of the Valley area, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre following a brief illness.
He was born on August 22, 1932, in East Hanover, N.J., the son of the late Arthur Allan and Pearl Edna (Styles) Baggerly.
John worked as a truck driver for Eastern Freightways, prior to retiring. John was a devoted Christian and family man. He had a way of making everyone he met feel special and loved. John was a father to the fatherless and a grandfather to everyone. He loved going on family trips and attending family reunions. He enjoyed visiting with friends in area restaurants, hunting, and researching family history. John was a member of the Chemung Christian Fellowship in Chemung, N.Y.
John is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-six years; Ruth (Clark) Baggerly, children; Carol (Bill) Trexler, David Baggerly, Dale (Kati) Baggerly, 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
He is predeceased by his son; John Scott Baggerly, great-grandson Carter James Lackey, and siblings; Paul, George, Alan, Ruth, Edna, and Helen.
A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Hanlon Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; jdrf.org or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation/Carter Lackey Family Fund, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239; umdf.org/carterjameslackey.
