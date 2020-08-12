Donald L. Davies, age 78, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Sayre, Pa. passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Born August 27, 1941 in Elmira, N.Y., he was the son of the late Daniel Davies and Pauline Davies Beach.
Don was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church. He owned and operated the White Front Restaurant for more than 50 years. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and he loved the outdoors. He was a loving husband of 50 years, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Don leaves behind to treasure his memory his wife, Patricia Derrig Davies whom he married on March 21, 1970; his daughters, Debra Twigg of Sayre, Pa. and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Babcock of Cranberry Twp.; and his granddaughter, Taylor Twigg; and his grandsons, Nicholas Twigg and Jonathan and Jameson Babcock.
By the family’s request, all services are private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.
