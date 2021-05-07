Mary H. Funk, 85, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home, following a brief illness.
She was born on July 4, 1935, in Athens, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Ethel Hadlock.
Mary was a previous member of the Salvation Army Women’s Club.
She is predeceased by her husband Edward Funk Jr., brother John Funk, sisters Lillian Cron and Dorothy Forman, and brothers John Hadlock, Harry Hadlock, and Darb Hadlock.
Mary is survived by her children Richard Funk, Kathy McHugh, Karen and Mark Hermes, Rachel Funk, and Edward Funk III, grandchildren Mary Hermes, Mark Hermes Jr., Edward Hermes, Suzanne Hermes, James Hermes, Melissa Hermes, Mathew Hermes, Michael Hermes, Lovica Hermes, and Joshua Hermes, Nicholas Quintiliani, Julianna Quintiliani, MaKenzie Funk, Rachel Funk, Edward Funk IV, and welcoming soon baby Gabriell Carrubba. She is also survived by her brothers Billy Hadlock and Art Hadlock, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
