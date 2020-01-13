Helen Elizabeth “Betty” Barrett of Towanda died January 10 at the age of 98.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, a dedicated teacher and social worker, and devout in her faith.
Betty was the eldest of eight children of Col. John F. A. and Helen Kelly Beirne of Towanda. The family resided on Watts Street until 1938, and then moved to a farm near Liberty Corners which has been the site for many happy family gatherings over the years.
Betty graduated from Towanda High School in 1938, earned her bachelor’s degree at Mansfield University in 1942 and a master’s degree in social work at the University of Pennsylvania in 1949.
In 1949, she married Patrick J. Barrett Jr. The couple was blessed with four children and resided on their dairy farm in Marshview for 63 years.
Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed life in the countryside. Throughout her life, she was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Towanda and participated in various civic organizations, notably the American Association of University Women. She was also fond of traveling with her husband during her retirement.
Throughout her career, Betty worked as a teacher and social worker at several local agencies and school districts. She served as the director of the Bradford County Child Welfare Agency. Betty was a teacher and guidance counselor at the Towanda Middle School from 1968 until her retirement in 1986.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Patrick; son, Kevin’ and grandson, Simon; as well as her parents and siblings John Beirne, Virginia Beirne, Robert Beirne, Thomas Beirne, Michael Beirne, and Daniel Beirne. Betty is survived by her brother, Patrick Beirne and his wife Carol and sister-in-law Shirley Beirne. She is also survived by her children and their families.
Her son, Patrick Barrett III and his wife, Diane reside in Canton and their daughter, Amanda is married to Alex Mattera.
Her son, Daniel Barrett resides in Athens with his wife, Janice. Their daughters and spouses are Catherine (Katie) and Zachary Gima, Emily and Matthew Zahand, and Laura and Gary Marosy.
Her daughter-in-law, Catherine (Cathy) Mattocks Barrett resides near Towanda and her daughters and their husbands are Samantha and John McDonald and Abigail and John Fitzpatrick.
Her daughter, Jennifer resides in Scranton with her husband Dr. Lawrence Gallagher. Their children are Lawrence Gallagher Jr., Elizabeth and her husband Dustin D’Angelo, and Dr. John (Jack) Gallagher.
Betty is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Gregory and Adam Fitzpatrick, Lucy and Robert Gima, Madison and Kevin McDonald, Daniel and Michael Marosy, and Benjamin Zahand.
Betty’s family thanks the staff and residents at the Towanda Personal Care Home for their fine care and good company over the past six years.
Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, Pennsylvania. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 15 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on 3rd Street in Towanda.
Interment will be at a later date in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.