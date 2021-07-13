Dema R. Lutz, 80, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at her loving home on Saturday July 10, 2021 after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
