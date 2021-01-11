Marikay Irene Jacqueline (Jensen) Buiniskis, 69 passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy. H and Jacqueline P. Jensen, and her brother Roy Jensen.
Marikay was born in Rockville Center, Long Island, N.Y. on February 13, 1951, and was raised in Bethpage, N.. She attended Bethpage High School through 12th grade. After high school, Marikay married Michael Buiniskis in 1973 and devoted her time to her family of four. Throughout her lifetime, Marikay was devoted to her entire immediate and extended family, caring for others selflessly and lovingly while always giving it to you straight!
Her favorite place to be was in her beautiful gardens with her hands in the dirt and making so many recipes in her kitchen with her sons, grandkids, her daughters-in-law(s) and many friends. Her love of music and laughter was contagious. Marikay always made everyone feel welcomed. Marikay will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbors, and the community.
Marikay is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years and her loving sister Loraine Cintron together with her brother and sister-in-law Tony and (Jean) Buiniskis. Also, her three children, their spouses and 8 grandchildren: Shawn Buiniskis and children; Rhianna Buiniskis, Madison Buiniskis, Dominic Elia, Bailey Buiniskis, Brayden Buiniskis. Christopher (Bobbie) Buiniskis, children, Christina Buiniskis and Jerad Chilson. Kevin (Courtney) Buiniskis and son, Austin Buiniskis. Marikay is also survived by her 3 great grandchildren Jett, Lincoln and Alena.
Marikay is also survived by her most loving and devoted nieces, nephews and cousins:
Richard Pearson, Crystal and Tina Pearson, Karen (Rob) Gangi, Erica Verriotto, Kendal Cardenas, Jill Berry and Brian Jensen, Robert (Marivic) Buiniskis, son Anthony Buiniskis, Jennae Buiniskis Moron her children Jackson, Jordan and Jamison Moron and many devoted and caring cousins who shared a special bond with Marikay.
Marikay retired from the Guthrie Clinic of 25 years where many members of the community got to know her. She was loved by many and will always be missed.
Marikay’s family would like to thank the many, many friends and neighbors who have extended great kindness throughout this time to the family. You have been true angels. Michael and the family would especially like to thank Shelia Boothby, her loving friend, and neighbor along with the multitude of doctors, nurses, aids, and medical staff who helped and assisted Marikay during her time of need.
There will be a graveside service to honor Marikay, on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at North Barton Cemetery in Lockwood, NY. We will have a celebration of life this summer to honor Marikay’s special life.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Michael Buiniskis at 1712 Ridge Road, Lockwood, NY 14859. We are also asking in honor of Marikay, that donations can be given to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or (855) 653-2273
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Marikay’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
So, We Leave You with these Special Words:
I’m Still Here
I may be gone but please don’t cry
Death is not the last goodbye
Death releases me of my pain
There will come a day we will meet again
Don’t be blue and don’t be sad
Think back to the fun we had
I am always hear, I hear you speak
In time of trouble it’s me you seek
You don’t see me but I see you
I will do my best to pull you through
Speak to me and I will hear
Never far I am always near
Be brave my love do not cry
By John F. Connor