A piece of our hearts ascended to heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020, with the peaceful passing of our patriarch, Robert Wesley Talada, 86, of 165 Fourth Street, Athens, Pa., surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Wesley was born to Lawrence and Pearl Lucas Talada on September 7, 1934, at the family home on Ann Street in Athens. He was raised in the First Church of God. His summers were spent growing up at the family cottage in Hornbrook along the Susquehanna River, where a lifetime of memories were made with family and friends.
He graduated from Athens High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1951 while still attending high school and became active in the U.S. Navy following graduation from 1953-1957, proudly serving aboard the U.S.S. Boston Guided Missile Cruiser.
Wesley enjoyed a 56-year career at Chemung Spring Water Company, retiring as General Manager in 2013. He was honored by American Legion Ft. Sullivan Post 246, Athens, in 2014 for 60 years of dedicated service to the organization. He was also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1568, Towanda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris Ann (Rogers) Talada; his daughters, Diane (Robert) Williams of Athens and Janet Haines of Sayre; grandchildren, Kyle (Andrea) Williams, Alison (Jude) Platukis, Erica (Ian) Greer and Jordan Haines. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Camden and Carsen Williams, Caleb, Shane and Lainey Platukis, Coraline, Piper and Samson Greer; brothers, James (Karan) Talada of El Cajon, Ca., and Herbert (Suzanne) Lucas of Painted Post, N.Y., as well as several sisters- and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends, including his loyal companion, Bocephus.
Wesley is celebrating a reunion in the sky with his parents, brother and sister-in-law, William and Doris Jean Talada and baby sister, Diana Talada, as well as many friends and family members who preceded him.
A humble, loyal and generous man, he will be remembered for his love of ice fishing, camping, traveling, country music, his mastery of the art of BS and mostly for his love and dedication to his family, who miss him dearly but will continue to strive to make him proud.
To celebrate his life, all are welcome to attend an outdoor graveside service at Tioga Point Cemetery on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA, 18848. The family is indebted to the caring and compassionate caregivers that this very worthy organization has provided.
