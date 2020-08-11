Georgianna Mae “Georgia” (Dence) Jackson, daughter of the late Chester and Emeline (Belcher) Dence, went home to be with her Lord in Heaven, on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, N.Y., on May 28, 1948.
Georgia leaves behind her beloved husband Mike Jackson. She was a loving mother to three sons; Steven Eric (Nancy) Lyon of Hamlin, N.Y., Jon Mark (Rosy) Lyon of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sean Michael Lyon of Ithaca, N.Y.; and three grandchildren; Max, Brennan and Daniella. She also leaves behind Mike’s family who was close to Georgia and she will be missed by all of them.
Georgia always gave God the glory that she was a fifty-year cancer survivor. She shared her faith and trust in God with all whom she came in contact. Georgia was compassionate and kind to all who came to know her. In previous years, she volunteered at the Robert Packer Hospital where her bright smile warmed any room she entered. She took pleasure in her gardening, sewing, and projects around her home. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. with Pastor Chris Gray officiating.
Anyone wishing to contribute to Georgia’s end of life expenses may do so by designating a gift to the Greater Valley Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, 104 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.