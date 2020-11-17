Robert “Moe” Wayne Modzelewski passed away at the VA Hospital in Bath, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:24 p.m. He was 74 years old.
Robert has joined his loving wife Evelyn in heaven. They were together for many years and are now eternally inseparable.
Gbob, as he was lovingly known as to all the kids, will always be loved and remembered by his surviving family and friends that cared for him deeply.
Bob was born in Cameron, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1946. He entered the U.S. Army in 1966 and fought in Southeast Asia. He was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery and awarded two Purple Hearts for injuries sustaining combat.
He served as an engineer in the Army Special Forces. He worked in several other jobs, mostly in transportation. This included armed security personnel driver, deliveryman for Schwan’s and a school bus driver.
Bob’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and bowling. He had an undying passion for motorcycles and riding.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Ministries in Sayre, Pa., with masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers and cards, memorial donations can be made to Carla Correa, 1208 12th Ave., Dorothy, NJ 08317.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.