Judith R. McCloe, 81, of Sayre passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, James and Gracie McCloe; mother and stepfather, Nellie and Glendon Frisbie; son, Timothy Allan Boehm; brothers, Chase Frisbie, John Dewey Frisbie and Daryl Frisbie.
Judith is survived by her children, Jeffrey Boehm of Sayre, Donald R. (Terri) Boehm Jr. of Wellsburg, Pamela (John) Widrig of Sayre, Robin Eaves of Sayre, Larry (Aletha) Boehm of Athens and Allyson (Barry) Zelesnikar of Endicott; siblings, Bonnie Nichols of Nichols, Buster (Vicki) Frisbie of Waverly, Harriet Johnson of Athens, Elizabeth (Donald) Barber of Barton, Eddy and Dave Frisbie, Tommie Frisbie of Athens, Luann Carpenter of Athens and Bryant (Lisa) Frisbie of Sayre; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy spent her life raising her children and spending time with her family. She went on to work at the Vestal Nursing Center for several years. She loved to read, cook, play bingo and cards. She was the ultimate white glove housekeeper. Judy had an open house and would welcome anyone into her home and make them a cup of coffee. She loved a good quick-witted conversation.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Judith’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to the American Heart Association of the American Diabetes Association.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Judith’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.