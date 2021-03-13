Rosemary A. Wright, 74, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Katherine Guerriere.
Rosemary is survived by her soul mate and husband of 53 years, Robert E. Wright III; her beloved daughters, Stacey (Terry) Bevil of Spring Texas and Kelly (Kenneth) Goodwin of Waverly, N.Y.; her precious granddaughters, Emily, Kathryn and Madelyn Goodwin of Waverly, N.Y. and Alex, Taylor and Logan Bevil of Spring, Tex.; and her sister and best friend, Kathleen “Kath” Guerriere of Stoneham, Mass.
Rosemary graduated from Ithaca High School and Auburn Community College before marrying the love of her life Bob in 1967. Together they owned the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, N.Y. for over 40 years before retiring in 2017.
Rosemary was a devote Catholic and she was a member of St. James Blessed Trinity Parish. Her devotion led her to be an adorer at Epiphany’s Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.
She loved baking, cooking, sewing, shopping, and woodworking. She shared her talents with her family and friends through hosting gatherings and her signature joy of gift giving. She took great pride in her home and would spend countless hours decorating it, inside and out, for each season and holiday.
She had a pure and generous heart, always putting others first. Rosemary was the heart of her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. She shared a special bond with her daughters that only strengthened as time passed. She was not only their mother and a person to guide them through the challenges they faced but was also a cherished friend that they talked to and shared with daily. She adored her granddaughters which she referred to as “her girls.” They were all “perfect” in her eyes. She cherished spending every moment she could with them. Distance was no barrier as she never missed a birthday or special event for any of “her girls.” She loved frequently visiting family in Texas and enjoyed her family time at the beach. She was the Queen of impartiality and therefore was banned from judging any of her girls’ competitions from pageants to cupcake wars as they would always end in a tie, never wanting any of them to feel slighted. Just as Stacey and Kelly were her pride and joy, “her girls” all knew she would love them “Always and Forever” as it was written in every heartfelt card she wrote. She set the bar high for being an amazing wife, sister, mother, Nana, and friend. There will forever be a void left in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Daniel White officiating.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Rosemary’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary’s memory to St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, NY 14892.