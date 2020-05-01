Donald Hoey Sr., 81, of Waverly, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Elderwood of Waverly.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date in Auburn, N.Y.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.