Barbara A. Smith, 76, of Sayre passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Smith; her parents, Robert and Eurdean Kilpatrick; brother, Robert “Butch” Kilpatrick; and sister, Gloria Bennett.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Smith of Sayre; sister, Shirley (Alice Seeley) Pacheco; Goddaughters, Krystal Conaty, Kristina Wendling; Godson, Brenden Wendling; granddog, Mandy Mae; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara married Albert J. Smith on September 2, 1961 and was employed as a Chemung County In Home Daycare Mother for many years. She was a member of the Horseheads Women of the Moose for over 30 years. She loved to bake and was known for her delicious Sugar Cookies. She loved playing bingo and putting together puzzles. She was a long time resident of Horseheads, NY until 2008 when her health required her to move to Sayre, Pa. to be cared for by her daughter, Mary Ann.
A memorial service to honor Barbara's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.