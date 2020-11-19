No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why....
David J. McKean, 61, of Nichols passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
David was born on Jan. 27, 1959 in Waverly, a son of the late Samuel and Barbara J. (Gumoksi) McKean.
David was a graduate of Tioga Central High School Class of 1977. During his high school years, he formed many friendships and participated on the Cross Country, Track and enjoyed Photography class. Dave was a longtime employee of HADCO in Owego. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, was an avid reader and will be remembered by his family as a great prankster. Dave also was a wonderful cook and will be greatly missed as we all come together this holiday season.
David was the “best brother” to his siblings: Paul (Robin) McKean, Deborah (Richard) Moore, Barbara (Gary) Rolfe, Penny (James) Krotzer, Sandy (Tom) Whitcomb; his uncles: Rick (Pam) Mott, Less Mott; his nieces and nephews: Paul McKean, David McKean, Melissa Ayer, Mindy Dougherty, Scott Moore, Danielle Moore, Greg Rolfe, Tim Rolfe, Samantha Dougherty, Bobby Krotzer, Amber Rogers, Sam Krotzer, Emily Whitcomb and Rachel Whitcomb and their families; and many cousins survive, along with a special cousin Frank McGrath.
He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Barbara McKean; his grandparents, Gladys (Don) Patterson, John (Lucille) Gumoski, Rose (Samuel) McKean.
Abiding with David’s wishes, there will be no services.
