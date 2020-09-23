Linda Ameigh Chilson, age 57 of Watkins Glen, passed away Sept. 21, 2020 at home.
She was predeceased by her mother Ida Ameigh, brother Joseph Ameigh, brothers-in-law Harold Chilson and Kenneth Hartford, grandson Rylee Brion-Chilson, and niece Carey Ellis-Carins.
She is survived by her children, Robert Chilson (Katie Brion) of Athens, Pa., Josh Chilson of Watkins Glen, Megan Chilson of Watkins Glen, and father Lynn Ameigh Jr.; brothers and sisters, Kathleen Hartford of North Carolina, Jim Ameigh of Watkins Glen, Susan Farr of Hector, Marian Ameigh of Watkins Glen, and Michael Ameigh of Watkins Glen; brother-in-law, Paul (Beverly) Chilson of Monroeton, Pa.; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Ellis of Summerfield, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Jacob Charles Brion, Kayla Anna Marie Brion, Jessie James Brion, Matthew Jordan Brion-Chilson, Cayden Michael Brion-Chilson, Karley Marie Brion-Chilson and Courtney May Brion-Chilson; and special buddy, dog Taz.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Friday (Sept. 25) from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.; followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Interment at Sugar Hill Cemetery at a later date.
