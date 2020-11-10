John “Duck” Chacona of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after an extended illness.
John was born on July 11, 1942 to Ruth and Ted Chacona and was the second of six children. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Ted Chacona, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Charles Kisner.
John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Charlene Kisner Chacona; his sister, Donna Detrick (John); brother, Theodore Chacona (and Jennifer); his sister, Georgia Chacona; brother and best friend, Paul “Burt” Chacona (Claudia) and James Chacona; his children, Kathleen Quinn and Jacquelyn Chacona (Roy Hilferty); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Markiewicz (Bryan), Alex Quinn (Brittany), Madison Hilferty, Mackenzie Hilferty; great-grandchildren, Jackson Markiewicz and Jameson Markiewicz; and lifelong friend, Rick Park.
John graduated from Sayre High School in 1960. John worked for Lehigh Railroad/Conrail for nearly 40 years. After retiring from the railroad, John’s passion for woodworking and gardening flourished. He always had the best-looking yard on the street and the most bountiful garden. He and his brother Burt were a wonderful team and often did woodworking projects together. All of his children and grandchildren have pieces of his work in their homes. Whenever anyone asked John how he was, his reply was always, “Better than most,” and that was especially true when it came to being a grandfather. He adored all of his grandchildren and had special, meaningful relationships with each of them. They are all blessed with wonderful memories of trips with Mommom and Poppop, projects worked on together, fishing contests, and domino nights.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no viewing hours; there will be a private family memorial service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring team at Fresenius Dialysis and the wonderful team at Guthrie Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to John’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.