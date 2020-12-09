James “Jim” E. Lee, Jr., 93, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on August 15, 1927, in Towanda, Pa., the son of the late James and Grace (Smith) Lee.
Jim worked as a Machinist for Ingersoll Rand, Athens, until his retirement. He was a member and volunteer firefighter for Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and an EMT with Greater Valley EMS. Following his retirement, he volunteered in the X-Ray Department of Robert Packer Hospital. Jim loved boating and working on small engines for boats. He was a member and deacon at North Waverly Chapel, Waverly.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years; Grace C. (Granger) Lee, daughter; Virginia Oliver, two brothers, and his sister.
James is survived by his son; John Lee of Durango, Colo., daughter and son-in-law; Karen Lee-Benjamin and Jack Benjamin of Waverly, N.Y., son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Mae Lee of Phenix City, Ala. and daughter Mary Miller of Las Vegas, N.V., several grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 144-J, Sayre, PA 18840.
