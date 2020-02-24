Glenn R. Ketcham, Sr., 78, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away at home early Saturday morning February 22, 2020.
He was born in Endicott, N.Y. on June 24, 1941, the son of the late Leighton and Florence (Reynolds) Ketcham.
Glenn was predeceased by his wife, Barbara A. Ketcham; his son, Glenn R. Ketcham, Jr.; and his brother, Paul Ketcham, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Ketcham; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Ketcham, Rosemary Gablas and Sonny Meeker; his nephews, Paul Jr. and Doris Ketcham and their children Paul III and Becca Ketcham, Penny and Dan Gage, Lee Welfel, Henry Welfel and his children Hendrix and Zoe; his nieces, Debbie Norton, Wendy Ketcham; like a daughter, Renee Deretz and children Justin and Patty Harding, Lance Harding and Laura Hyde, Luke Sr. and Justine Harding; his grandchildren, Alexandria, Luke Jr., Mason and Jacob Harding; and special friend and neighbor, Mary Etta Deretz.
Glenn loved the outdoors and spending time with his boys. He also enjoyed fishing the river and working on vehicles and equipment. Glenn operated Ketcham Logging with his brother, worked at Weitzman’s, and was always a lifelong farmer.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Route 17C West, Owego, N.Y. on Friday February 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 p.m. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com