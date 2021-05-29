Marla J. Decker, 83, of Waverly passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lyle and Wilma Springer Baker; husband, Milton Decker; brothers, Carlton and Gerald; and her sister, June.
Marla is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jospeh) Paola of Redding, Ct. and Pamela (Michael) DePrimo of Elmira; sisters, Janice (Thomas) Savino of Elmira and Carol (John) Weston of Elmira; brother, Glenn Baker of Newnan, Ga.; grandchildren, Stephen Paola, Ryan Paola, Lindsey Paola, Ashley (Aaron) DePrimo Budge and Jonathon (Kathryn) DePrimo; great grandson, Micah Budge; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Marla was a 1957 graduate of Waverly High School. She went on to work at Morton Cleaners in Waverly and Food and Drug Laboratory in Waverly, where she met her husband Milton, and finally retired from the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre as a Lab Tech. She was an active member of the Nichols Baptist Church, where she loved to cook homemade items for the church dinners. She enjoyed cooking, crafting and going to craft shows. She enjoyed her TOPS meeting and won numerous awards.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Marla’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Matthew Czelusniak officiating and burial to follow at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
For those who are unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the services at noon. Memorial donations may be made in Marla's name to Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd, Nichols, NY 13812 or to St. Judes.