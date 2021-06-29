Hayward Brown Coldiron, 96, died June 27, 2021 at his home in East Smithfield, Pa. He was the son of Otto G. Coldiron and Addie May Middleton, both of whom predeceased him.
Hayward was born Oct. 2, 1924 in Stewart County, Tennessee. The 334-acre family farm was located 7,500 feet along the Tennessee River. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified the family in early 1942 that much of the farm was going to be flooded to establish the “Land Between the Lakes” recreation area. As a result of this public domain action, the family relocated to a dairy farm near East Smithfield, Pa., in December 1942. With the father waiting for the family in Pennsylvania, and with older brother, Clifford in the U.S. Army, the responsibility fell upon 18-year-old Hayward to move his mother and seven siblings from Tennessee to Pennsylvania by train. He took a load of corn to market to get the money to buy everyone clothes for the trip.
On May 2, 1948 in East Smithfield, Pa., Hayward married Beverly Ann Shaw of Towanda, Pa. They enjoyed 73 years of happiness living in East Smithfield, their cottage on Seneca Lake, N.Y., and their winter home in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Hayward started the Coldiron Fuel Company shortly after moving to Pennsylvania. His father co-signed a $500 note so Hayward could buy a 1934 Ford truck for fuel deliveries. Since there was no pump or hose to fill the customer drums, the fuel was drained from the truck into five-gallon buckets and carried to the customer fuel tanks. This was a difficult way to start the business, but as the customer base grew, he was able to buy a larger truck with a pump and filling hose. No more carrying five-gallon buckets in the cold and snow!
Initially he supplied heating oil to public families, but in later years the business expanded to include commercial customers with a broad line of petroleum products and services. The company’s customer base grew widespread throughout southern New York and northern Pennsylvania. Two gas stations were added to the business and the petroleum products included gasoline, fuel oil, kerosene, and lubricating oils. Wife, Beverly, was an important partner in the business, particularly in the early growth phase, as she managed the office and billing duties. Hayward retired from the business in 1993 and Beverly in 1994, and Coldiron Fuel Company, headquartered in Elmira, N.Y., is now operated by their sons, David and Stephen, and grandsons, Justin, Derek, and Jared. The company continues to be a family- owned business.
Hayward served on the Board of Directors of Star Savings and Loan Association Bank of Sayre, Pa., which was acquired by First Citizens National Bank of Mansfield, Pa. He served as a director of these banks from 1987 to mandatory retirement in 1994. Hayward was a member of the Federated Church in East Smithfield, Pa. He was also a member of F&AM Masonic Lodge #306, Troy, Pa., he was a member of Big Pond Lions, and a member of the Elks.
In addition to his parents, Hayward was preceded in death by two brothers who died as infants in 1923 and 1934; brothers, Clarence Coldiron in 1948, Clifford Coldiron in 2000, and Paul Coldiron in 2012; sister, Helen Geneva Duggan in 1992; brothers-in-law, Robert Duggan, Rexford Paris, Howard Shaw, and Laurence Allyn; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Ackley, Phyllis McNutt, Theresa Coldiron, Patricia Locher Coldiron, Shirley Plaisted Coldiron, and Janet Allyn.
Hayward is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly of East Smithfield, Pa.; sons, David (Alison) Coldiron of Sayre, Pa., and Stephen (Gayle) Coldiron of Horseheads, N.Y.; grandsons, Justin (Kelly) Coldiron, Derek Coldiron, and Jared (Kristine) Coldiron; great-grandchildren, Bryce Hayward Coldiron and Morgan Marie Coldiron. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Coldiron of Warren, Pa., Otto Coldiron Jr. of Masaryktown, Fla., and Karl (Donna) Coldiron of Horseheads, N.Y.; sisters, Juanita (David) May of East Smithfield, Pa., and Imogene Paris of Sayre, Pa.; sister-in-law, Joan Coldiron of Mesquite, Texas; brothers-in-law, William (Bill) Shaw and Jack Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hayward now enters into eternal life with excitement as his is reunited with his beloved family, friends, and devoted employees who preceded him. He no doubt regrets not being able to say “So Long” to his many friends, family, devoted employees, and loyal customers he leaves behind, but looks forward to seeing them again at the grand reunion.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Robson officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Hayward’s name to East Smithfield Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, 531 Main St., East Smithfield, PA 18817 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.