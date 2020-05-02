Diane Marie Harrison, 61, of Sayre (Wilawana) Pennsylvania passed away on April 29 with her loving and beloved husband Jay by her side. She has departed this world on her final travel and will be dearly remembered and missed.
Diane was born June 2, 1958 in Sayre Pa., the daughter of Arthur Joseph Hickey Jr. and Wilma Ann Kelsey Hickey. She was a lifelong resident of “The Valley.”
She was predeceased by her parents and infant grandson Teegan Sessaman.
In addition to her husband John “Jay” Harrison, Diane is survived by her children Andi Arnold (Paul Meyers), Jackie Brown (David), Becki Crane (Gary Lee II), Greg Harrison (Jeramey) and John D. Harrison (Andi). She is also survived by her “Grandbabies”, as she always called them, Tanner Sessaman, Delayne and Mason Crane and Abbie Meyers. Oh, how she loved the “grandbabies”. Diane’s surviving siblings are Ed Hickey (Marie), Mary Ann Harbst (Jim) and Jim Hickey (Dee).
Diane was a hardworking individual all of her life. She was a 1976 graduate of Sayre High School and later Ridley Lowell Business School. In addition to raising her daughters she helped with farm work, was employed by Labarr & Labarr, worked at the IR Foundry and for many years at Liberty Research (later MBR) Waverly.
On August 8, 2008 Diane was married to the love of her life, Jay, at the farmstead of dear friends Kathy and Albert (K&A) Beatty. It was a casual wedding with a Hawaiian theme. Though Diane and Jay had been together two years prior to getting married, this set the stage for continuing their many wonderful adventures.
Diane and Jay shared a love for each other and travel. During their time together they made several trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, different Canadian provinces and many of the states, including Hawaii and Alaska. Diane has been in a total of 47 states. There was a plan to get the final three states this summer.
Some trips were just her and Jay, some with children and some, especially in recent years, with dear friends Kathy and Don Cron. Diane also always looked forward to and enjoyed times at the Thousand Islands, “The River,” with Lisa and Steve Root.
Diane was so full of life and so filled the lives of others. She loved life and there are so many things that she enjoyed that will continue to remind us of her. These will surely include socializing with old and new friends and family and going places by the scenic route (getting lost). She also liked bears, both real wild ones and stuffed toy bears, bling, her bowling league, valued friendships, team trivia, reading, sunshine, warm climates, sand and flip flops. She had a great sense of humor. Included in this was her referring to herself as “The Innocent One”, her playing along with pranks on others and just laughter and good times in general. One more mention of the “grandbabies” seems only right.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life event will be arranged at a future date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Diane’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.