Gina Renee Evans, 57, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at home.
She was born on April 21, 1963 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Arthur Worthington and Bernita (Bortle) Luckman.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday’s edition of the newspaper.
Graveside services will be held on July 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
