Fred E. Mundrick Sr., 87, of Sayre, Pa., formerly of Canton, passed away July 28, 2019, peacefully at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born May 16, 1932, in Cascade Township, Lycoming County, Pa., the first born and the last child to pass away from the late Emerson and Emma (Wettlaufer) Mundrick. On June 15, 1956 he married the former Louise Morgan at the United Methodist Church in Ralston. In his early years, Fred worked as a logger with his father and later with several other area logging companies. He was also employed at Mint Chevrolet in Sayre and shortly afterward Canton’s McCallum Manor in maintenance for 15 years until retirement in 2000. Fred was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and also enjoyed bowling and softball. Fred loved the outdoors especially picking huckleberries and looked forward to hunting and fishing at County Bridge on Armenia Mountain. He always came home from his adventures with many stories to tell and was known for his keen sense of humor.
Besides his parents, Fred is predeceased sisters; Edith, Betty and Mary and a brother: Harry.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Mundrick, his son; Fred Jr. “Fritz” (Joan) Mundrick of Waverly, N.Y., his daughter; Deb Mays of Sayre, grandchildren; Christopher Mays (Lacy) of Columbia Cross Roads, Heidi (James) Hood of Elmira, N.Y., Cara Mays and her friend Marvin Rice both of Sayre, Gretchen Mundrick and a great-granddaughter; Betty Mae Petrusky both of Waverly, N.Y., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
The family invites friends to attend a viewing from 11a.m. to noon on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with the funeral service following at 12 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa. Burial will be in Barbour’s Cemetery, Plunkitt’s Creek Township, Pa.
