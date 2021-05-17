Cheryl A. Raymond, 58, of Sugar Run, Pa. passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Towanda Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born on May 24, 1962, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Alfred and Alice Horton.
Cheryl worked as a CNA until her health prevented her from continuing. She collected bears and enjoyed crocheting. She loved nature and spending time outdoors working in her gardens.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cindy Mack, brothers, John Horton and Leslie Horton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Barbara Raymond, and step mother-in-law, Juanita Raymond.
Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Laurence “Larry” Raymond, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jenifer Raymond, and grandchildren, Ceigan Raymond and Skyleigh Raymond. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara (Jim) Shutt, Donna (John Williams) Fessenden, Betty Shilling, brothers, Ronald (Ana) Gesford and Paul Gesford, aunts, Mazie Lantz and Anabelle Baldesarre, uncles, Richard (Pat) Raymond, and DeAlton (Wanda) Raymond, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends too numerous to count.
Friends and family may call on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. 18810.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Merna Colwell officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Cheryl’s name to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or www.cancer.org.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.