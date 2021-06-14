Donald J. Acorn, 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.
He was born on May 24, 1939, in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Russell and Ruth (Goritz) Acorn.
Don was a retired maintenance worker from Athens Area School District, where he would also drive the school bus for various events. He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed working on cars. Don and his wife have spent their winters in Florida for the past 16 years. He also was a veteran of the Army.
He is predeceased by brother, David Acorn.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey (Campbell) Acorn; son, Daniel Acorn; daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Ryan Hall; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Courtney and Louis Meurant; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Meurant; sister, Judy Fuentes; brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Julia Acorn; step-brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Linda Moss; also survived by nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., where a service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery.
