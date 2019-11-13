Mary Jane “Shaffer” Green, 91, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully at the Bradford County Nursing Home on Oct. 24, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1928 to the late Robert and Florence “Brennan” Shaffer.
She married her husband, Morgan “Bud” Green, and had four children. She was employed at the Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa., for 42 years.
She loved bowling, and was a member of the 600 club. She also enjoyed golfing, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church and choir.
She is predeceased by her husband, Bud, her sons, one whom died shortly after birth, and Joseph, who died in 1996.
She is survived by her children James M. Green and his wife Sandi of Louisville, Ky., and Jacqueline M. Green (Ron Nichols) of Barton, N.Y. Also, her grandchildren Suzanne Green and her children, Lily, Josey, Julie, and Ian, James Jr. and his wife Stacey, Rachel Garcia and her husband Victor, and Kylie, Justin M. Green and his wife Dorothy, along with their children Ripley and Elric, and Adam J. Green of Barton.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Interment was at Tioga Point Cemetery under the direction of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary Jane’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
The family is planning on holding a summer family get together next year (2020) in remembrance of all that have gone before us.