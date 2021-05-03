Charlotte M. Smith, 96, of Waverly has gone to her eternal home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly. A memorial service to honor Charlotte’s life will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. A time of calling will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service, and burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, where full military honors will be accorded. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Charlotte’s family may visit the Blauvelt Funeral Home Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!