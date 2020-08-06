Mickey (Clair) Spearman October 11, 1942 — July 27, 2020
Mickey passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Guthrie Robert Packard Hospital in Sayre, Pa. He attended Athens High School before joining the United States Air Force in 1961. Mickey served many roles in the Air Force, but he was most proud of his work guarding the B-52s stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. After leaving the Air Force, he moved to Dearborn, Mich., where he worked at the Ford Motor Company and met Mary, who would be his wife for 54 years. Mickey and Mary welcomed two sons, David and Donald, before moving to Naples, Fla., where they added their daughter, Debbie, to the family. Mickey and Mary spent many years in Naples and North Carolina before returning to the family house in Sayre.
Mickey is survived by his wife Mary; sons David and Donald Spearman; daughter Debbie and her husband Tim Strickland; brother Bill Fish; grandsons Adam Spearman and Shaine Strickland; granddaughters Alissa Spearman and Emily Strickland; and great-granddaughters Isabella and Arianna Garcia.
Mickey was loved by many and the family would like to host a celebration of life in both Sayre and Naples. Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19, the family will be delaying the celebration of life to a later date. More details will be shared via Facebook as they become available.