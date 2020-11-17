Louise Houseknecht, age 91, of Athens, Pa., passed away at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a brief illness.
Louise was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Kingston, Pa., to Clarence and Dorothy Havens. She was a graduate of Athens High School Class of 1947.
Louise enjoyed reading and especially spending time with and making memories with her children and grandchildren. Her legacy of endurance and fortitude lives on in her family that she was so proud of. Louise was easy to make laugh and enjoyed a good joke. She had a heart of gold and her door was always open.
She was employed and retired from Sayre House in the Housekeeping Department.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Gary) Wheeler, daughter-in-law, Brenda Houseknecht, daughter, Patricia (Roy) Covey. Eight grandchildren, Jessica (Nicholas) Tracy, Lucas (Molly) Wheeler, Haley (Joshua) Campbell, Joseph (Liz) Houseknecht, Timothy (Kristy) Houseknecht, Melissa (Edward) Schlosser, Ashley (Jeremy) Meeker, Anna (Brandon) Johnson and also 24 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harold, in 1979, her son, Richard, in 1996, and sister, Barbara Birdsall, in 1997.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, with Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating. COVID requirements will be mandated at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Flowers will be provided by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Louise’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.