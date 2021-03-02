Jacqueline D. Davis, 90, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 21, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of the late James E. Bolle and Emelia (Zelinka) Heber.
Jacqueline was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed writing poetry, some of which were published. She also enjoyed going to lunches with her friends. Jacqueline loved her cats Jessie and Pearl.
She graduated from Davenport High School, Class of 1948. Jacqueline was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church, Waverly, serving on the Vestry, Altar Guild, and was head of the coffee hour. Jacqueline was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Dr. Donald Davis, paternal grandparents Barbara and Edward Bolle, maternal grandparents John and Anna Zelinka, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Bill Harrigan, and her aunt Eliska Lincoln.
Jacqueline is survived by her children Stephen J. (Ann) Davis, Mark A. Davis, Diane G. Moshier, Michael F. (Vickie) Davis, and Christopher Davis, grandchildren Carrie Davis, Rachel Simonds, Sara Moshier, Dylan (Jessica) Moshier, Riley Davis, Simon Davis, and Logan Davis, six great-grandchildren, niece Beth Ann (Sam) Howell, great-niece Lisa Ann LeVann and family, and nephew-in-law Gary Prinzi.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ben Lentz officiating. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, 109 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892, Small Business Fund, which will continue to aid small businesses in need, especially during this difficult time.
