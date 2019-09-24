On September 19, after a long illness, Jessie Louise “Sis” Daniels Wolcott (Mom, Gram, Great-Grandma, Aunt Sis,) passed away peacefully at Guthrie Hospital at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her father Edward Daniels, stepfather Paul Davidson, Mother Louise Davidson, brother Sidney (Betty) Daniels, brother Edward (Virginia) Daniels.
Jessie was born on April 30, 1930 in Sayre Pa. She lived in the Valley her whole life with the exception of the few years she spent living and playing in Las Vegas N.V. She was a 1948 graduate of Sayre High School and part of the Sayre High School Marching Band.
Jessie was wonderfully devoted to her only daughter Shari and her two grandsons Travis and Erick Barnes. Her greatest passion was watching her grandsons and great-granddaughters grow up seldom missing a sporting event, play or concert.
Jessie was a sports enthusiast knowing more about football and basketball than most men. She enjoyed travel, visiting the casinos and getting together with family.
She was of the Episcopal faith. She was a strong and loving woman with a keen ability to make her loved ones laugh. We will miss her every day.
Survivors include her daughter Shari Stroud of Sayre Pa., brother Fred (Mary) Daniels of Lowman, sister Paula “Polly” Cleveland of Elmira Heights N.Y., grandson Erick (Lisa) Barnes of Athens Pa., Travis (Cyndy) Barnes of Horseheads N.Y., great-granddaughters Destiny and Madison Barnes several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre Pa. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., there will be the memorial service with a reception immediately following at “The Grille at the Train Station” in Sayre Pa.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St., Sayre.