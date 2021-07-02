Cheryl K. Bailey, 63, of 129 Lee Lane, Wysox, Pa. passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA. Cheryl was born in Sayre, Pa. on October 14, 1957, the daughter of Galen Bailey and Beulah Murphy Bailey.
She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1975 and in early years was employed by several area garment manufacturing businesses.
In 2004, Cheryl became a Certified Nursing Assistant and was subsequently employed at the Bradford County Manor and later with Memorial Hospital in Towanda until her retirement.
Cheryl enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Surviving are her daughter, Miria Bailey and her grandson whom she loved spending time with, Kayden Bailey of Slatington, Pa., brothers, Rodney Bailey and wife Lynne of Williamsport, Pa., Gary Bailey of Hornbrook, Pa., her companion, Charles Donovan of Wysox, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Mary Theresa Bailey.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852 in memory of Cheryl K. Bailey. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.