Bernard E. Davis, 74, of Waverly, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time. The family is being assisted by the McKee Memorial Chapel, Waverly, N.Y.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!