Hilde Baranyk Salvatore, age 93, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Hilde was born in Aalen, Germany on August 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Fannie Long Betzler.
She was a cook at Papa Dale’s Restaurant in Big Flats, N.Y. for many years. She loved cooking and baking. Hilde enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the times spent with them.
She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Walter Baranyk; her son, Eric Alfonse Baranyk on May 3, 2006; her sister, Maria Schettino; and her second husband, Frank J. Salvatore Sr. on March 4, 2015.
Mrs. Salvatore is survived by her daughter, Jutta Baranyk Bills of Elmira, N.Y.; sons and daughters-in-law, Walter and Patricia Baranyk of Va., Joseph and Sharon Baranyk of Gillette, Pa., David and Annette Baranyk of Horseheads, N.Y.; several grandchildren, including Jessica Belles-Friess and her children: Madeline Belles, Olivia Doubler, and Nathaniel Ferro; and numerous other great grandchildren; step-children and their spouses: Frank J. and Marilyn Salvatore Jr. of Holley, N.Y., Gary E. and Carol Salvatore of Sanborn, N.Y., Donald P. and Kathleen Salvatore of Elmira, N.Y., and Patty and Mike Colwell of Syracuse, N.Y.; many grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad Street, Horseheads, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Salvatore’s funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John DeSocio officiating. Hilde will be laid to rest beside her late husband Frank in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, N.Y.