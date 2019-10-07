Dr. Karl Josef-Maria Dienhart was the oldest of three children, born on Feb. 3, 1934 in Cologne, Germany. He is survived by his three children: Christiane, Peter, and Patrizia, his wife, Irmgard, and 13 grandchildren.
As a young man, Dr. Dienhart was interested in discovering foreign countries and travel. He was first introduced to the United States and the American medical system during a yearlong medical internship in Washington, D.C., in the late 1950s. A few years later, his adventuresome spirit prompted him to travel again, by car, for another year eastward to include countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and India. After returning to Germany and continuing his practice of medicine there, he met and married Irmgard Bock in 1967. However, unable to get the thought of pursuing medicine in America out of his mind, he discussed his ambitions of practicing medicine for a few years in the United States with Irmgard and the young couple emigrated in 1969.
Dr. Dienhart began his life in America pursuing cardiology as a resident at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa. He also studied as a fellow at the cutting edge Texas Heart Institute in Houston, Texas, in the early 1970s, allowing him to bring the then innovative angioplasty procedure back to the Guthrie Clinic; he completed the first-ever angioplasty in the region in 1981. This set him up to continue down the path of a career in cardiology, where he was renowned for seeking out new studies and pursuing innovative practices to the benefit of his patients and colleagues. He spent countless hours late into the evening and on weekends checking on his patients and their families with never a concern for his own time. He also gave endlessly of his time as a resource to all of the medical and nursing staff.
As a husband, father, and trusted friend to many, Dr. Dienhart was also known for tirelessly toiling on his acreage on Sayre Hill, constantly improving and tending to not only the property but also its many two-legged and four-legged inhabitants and visitors. He was easily found by friends and family that wanted to stop by and join him in the outdoor lifestyle, seek advice, in search of well thought out conversation, or simply seeking companionship. The Dienharts continued to live on Sayre Hill far into retirement until Dr. Dienhart’s inevitable move into hospice care in 2018 due to the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s. Dr. Dienhart passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 85.
Dr. Dienhart was well known for his strong moral character, tremendous self-discipline, untiring work ethic, optimistic attitude, courage, gifted intellect, curious mind, compassion, pursuit of truth, and never-ending faith in the capabilities of others. Dr. Dienhart inspired and motivated countless people throughout his life. He will be tremendously missed.
A memorial Mass in Dr. Dienhart’s honor will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre at 10 a.m. on the 12th of October; members of the community are highly encouraged and invited to attend.