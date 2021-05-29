Lawrence R. Whitney, 97, of Chemung, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Elderwood of Waverly.
He was born June 5, 1923 in Tioga, Pa., son of the late Alfred & Ida (Mattison) Whitney.
Lawrence was a graduate of Tioga High School and served his country with the U.S. Army. He was retired from Glider City Tool Company where he was employed as a tool maker and was married to the late Mildred (Squires) Whitney who predeceased him. Lawrence enjoyed puttering and tinkering around the garage and was an avid Washington Redskins Fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy & David Worden of Syracuse, N.Y., Sue & Kevin Rathbun of Ewa Beach Hawaii, three sons, Charles & Sandy Whitney of Wilmington, De., Bruce & Sandy Whitney of Chemung, N.Y., Bob & Denise Whitney of Gloucester, Va., many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Mildred, sisters, Marjorie, Dorothy, Louise and Ruth, his brothers, Norman and Charles.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY, 14894. Inurnment will be in Chemung Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Lawrence’s name may be made to the Elderwood Activity Fund, 37 North Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.