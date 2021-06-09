Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all...
Surrounded by her loving family, Margaret “Maggie” C. Amey, 75, of Lockwood, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021.
Maggie loved country music, dancing, and her dog Christy. She also enjoyed taking trips on motorcycles and was a member of the NY-Penn Border Riders. She also was a member of the Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, Auxiliary, and the Lockwood United Methodist Church. Her family was extremely important to Maggie and she loved spending time with them.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents Harold Fiscus and Emma Middaugh, brother Harold Fiscus, sister Sue Atkinson, sister-in-law Arlene (Jack) Bean, and brother-in-law Carl Amey.
She is survived by her husband Harold Amey Jr.; her children Nancy House, Brian Amey, Diane Amey, and Tina (Fred) Park; sister Carol Fiscus; brother Charlie (Joyce) Fiscus; daughter-in-law Eva; grandchildren Chelsea (Jake) Key, Jessica (Walt) Lopez, Evelyn Thomas, and Roy Thomas; best friend Pat (Ron) Jackson; longtime friend Yvonne Kent; little buddy Remi and his parents Scott and Emily Henry; and sister-in-law Tess (Earl) Sickler.
Per Maggie’s wishes, a private celebration of Maggie’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you goes out to the Bean family and Francis Amey for all their help.
