Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain early with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain early with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.