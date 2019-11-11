A Memorial Mass for Reverend Vincent F. Langan, Pastor Emeritus of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, South Waverly and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Athens, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. in Sayre, PA. Members of Father Langan’s Family will be in attendance. Light refreshments for family and friends will be offered in the church hall following the service. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting the family with local arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
