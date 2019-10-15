Patricia (Lombardo) Havens, 71, of Waverly, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
Born Feb. 10, 1948 in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frances and Jack Lombardo.
She was a graduate of William Cullen Bryant High School. At the age of 18, she began working as a secretary for the VP of an investment company in Manhattan. She met her future husband, Harry Havens, in 1967, and they were married July 11, 1970. She moved with her husband from the city to the Village of Waverly and became a stay-at-home mother and housewife. She took great pride in her home and enjoyed gardening, shopping and traveling.
She was predeceased by her mother-in-law Julia Havens, and her brothers-in-law LaVerne Havens and Lee Wark.
She is survived by her husband, Harry, at home; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Brian Vaughan and grandson Bricen Vaughan of Sayre, Pa.; her brother, Richard Lombardo of Ithaca, N.Y.; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Diana Havens, Lucy Havens, Jane Wark, and Mark and Sophia Havens; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and two uncles.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Luckner Funeral Home, 449 Park Ave., Waverly. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Tioga Point Cemetery.