“Each new life, no matter how brief, forever changes our world.”
Sawyer Lynch, beloved daughter of Richard Lynch and Morgan Salsman was born on August 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She fought to stay with her parents for 2 days at Arnot Ogden and Strong Memorial. In the end, the angels carried her home to become part of God’s Heavenly Garden while her parents held her in their arms. Although her earthly visit was brief, she was a gift and her tiny presence will forever be a part of her family and in their hearts.
Welcoming Sawyer to her heavenly home was her paternal great-grandmother, Sharon Lynch and maternal great-grandparents, Jane and Lloyd Davies.
Sawyer temporarily leaves behind until one day when joined together again, her beloved parents, Richard Lynch and Morgan Salsman, her big brother, Trenton Lynch, paternal grandparents, Christine and James Lynch, maternal grandparents, Tina and Raymond Salsman, paternal great-grandfather, Charles Lynch, maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn and Raymond Salsman, Connie and Joseph Boucher, and Robert and Catherine Millage, paternal aunt, Stephanie Trudeau and Angela Lynch, maternal aunts and uncles, Rebeca Salsman, Mason Salsman, and Toni and Chris Winiazski, and her cousins, Sunshyne Lynch, Arik Winiavski, Omari Winiavski, Kayleigh Winiavski and Aisha Winiavski.
A Celebration of Sawyer’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
