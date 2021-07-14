Juanita B. McMicken, 91, of Athens, Pa., passed away Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center. Born March 5, 1930 in Laceyville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Eva (Cornell) Jayne.
Juanita had many friends in the Valley from her years of being employed by P&C in Sayre, Chemung View Apartments in Athens, where she also resided, and by being a member of the Athens United Methodist Church. Throughout the course of her life, she worked at Bendix, William’s Market in Montrose, Leprino’s, WalMart, and sold Avon.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bob McMicken, who was also her childhood sweetheart. They resided in Sparks, Nev., near his children, Sean, Cindy, Robin, Rusty and their families, until his passing. She then returned to the Valley where she lived out her remaining years near family and friends. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Rachel and Beverly, and brothers, Harold and Tommy.
Survivors include sons and daughter-in-laws, Jack and Cindy Hartman of Harpursville, N.Y., and Tom and Penny Hunter of Apalachin, N.Y., daughter and son-in-law Kim (Hunter) and Robert Thompson of Califon, N.J. Also, Debbie (Hunter) and Rich Pompey of Nicholson, Pa., and Dawn (Hunter) Lipski of Hackettstown, N.J., a sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Harry Williams of Montrose, Pa., plus 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Athens United Methodist Church on Friday, July 23. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m.
A private burial for the family will be held at Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810. Please note “In Memory of Juanita McMicken” on your check.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.