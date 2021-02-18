Floyd W. Olsen, 90, Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Sayre Health Care Center.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1930 in Long Island, N.Y., the son of the late Knud William and Margaret (Vincent) Olsen.
Floyd moved to Athens in 1949 and was employed with IBM, Owego, for over 37 years as an engineer, prior to retiring. During his career at IBM, Floyd held six patents for his inventions. He had a great sense of humor and was quick-witted.
Floyd is survived by his brother, Jerry F. Olsen of Fulton, Md.; and a stepson, William Uhler of Endicott, N.Y.
At Floyd’s request, there will be no services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
A private burial will take place at Nanticoke Cemetery, Union Center, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
