It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, brother, grampy, and friend to many that Gary B. Rorick left us peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Gary was born on Nov. 17, 1956 in Waverly, where he attended school and graduated in 1975. He then started working for the school in the maintenance department where he worked his way up to buildings and grounds supervisor up until his retirement after 40 years of service to Waverly Central Schools. After retirement, he took on many small jobs, helping people with their homes and automobiles with the free time he had.
During his free time after retirement, he enjoyed spending time with many of his friends at the Waverly VFW and Sayre Catholic War Veterans’ clubs. Always one for a good time, he really enjoyed spending time with the people he cared about the most, whether it was going to concerts with his family, hunting with his sons and grandson, working on projects with his brother, cruises with his wife and family, brewing beer with his son, and spending time with his grandchildren. One could always count on Gary to be the life of the party wherever he was at. He had a laugh that would be recognizable to anyone who has ever heard it and remember for the catch phrases he used repeatedly throughout his life. He was always one to put others first and do anything for the people he loved and cared about the most, even though he would never admit it, we all knew he really cared. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Gary is predeceased by his parents John and Hazel Rorick, sister Barb Madigan and his in-laws Sakari and Hazel Sundberg.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Marsha of 39 years, his sons Jacob and Mathew (Heather), stepdaughter Malisa Lougher, his grandchildren Logan, Sakari, Wyatt, Ashley, Ary, and Olivia, siblings Larry (Jackie) and Scott (Rebecca) Rorick, Reda Fedurski, Joan (Tom) Richards, Yvonne (Ronnie) Scherer, and many nieces, nephews, and friends that he absolutely loved and adored.
There will be a celebration of Gary’s life at a later date when friends and family can gather in larger numbers.
For those wishing to make a donation in Gary’s name, please do so to the Waverly VFW, his home away from home, on 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences.