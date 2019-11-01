Donald Lawrence Jayne, born April 6, 1939 at the Tioga General Hospital, Waverly, N.Y., and died at home Oct. 20, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. Don lived on Tracy Road with his wife of 35 years, Linda (Snyder-Maurer) Jayne.
Don graduated from Waverly High School in 1957 and went on to Cornell University where he was on the wrestling team and studied Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture. After graduating in 1961, Don joined the family business, Jayne’s Greenhouse, which his parents started in 1935. Don opened the retail Flower Shop in downtown Waverly in 1962 and retired from the business in 2011.
The one-time Eagle Scout put his fingerprints on any number of community endeavors. But also did global outreach; once taking part in a mercy trip to Haiti. He accompanied five others from his church on a post-Katrina van ride to assist flood victims in Mississippi.
The 80-year-old Jayne was an Elder in the Valley United Presbyterian Church and the longest serving board member of the Waverly Community Chest. He was a firefighter, Boy Scout Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. He was a longtime member of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and one-time Businessperson of the Year, after his retirement, GVCC made him a lifetime honorary member of the Chamber. He also served on VEDA, Committee for a Healthier Community and The Bridge. Up until three weeks before his death, he delivered meals for CHOW for Children.
Don was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Peacock, in February of this year; his parents, Larry and Gladys Jayne; and his brother, Charles Jayne.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son-in-law, Christopher Peacock; granddaughters, Susie Marie and Hannah Christine; sister-in-law, Diane Jayne; special niece, Christine Snyder-Griep; special great-nephew, Taylor Stewart; and numerous other dear nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.
A memorial service for Donald Jayne will be held at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, N.Y. The Rev. Sharan Knoell is presiding, and the eulogy will be given by longtime friend Charles “Chuck” Carver. The service will be held Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Donations in memory of Donald Jayne can be made to: Valley United Presbyterian Church; The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, P.O. Box 202, Sayre, PA 18840; the Don and Linda Wrestling Scholarship at the Community Foundation, 104 W. Lockhart St., Unit 2, Sayre, PA 18840; the Waverly Community Chest, P.O. Box 844, Waverly, NY 14892; or Waverly CHOW for Children, P.O. Box 661, Waverly, NY 14892.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.