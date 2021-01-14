Mary Kathleen “Kathy” (Jackson) Finnerty, 67, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Troy, Pa., the daughter of the late Ralph Wells and Doris Mae (Manzer) Jackson.
Kathy was the owner and operator of the Burlington Hotel, also known as the Brick, in Burlington, Pa. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and New Orleans. She enjoyed sewing and had a passion for studying history.
She is predeceased by her brother Kerry Jackson, and sisters Carol May, Gloria Cornish, and Judy Brague.
Kathy is survived by her children Timmi Finnerty of Florida, Terri Finnerty of Bentley Creek, Pa., Rhonda and Dana Goudreau of Athens, Pa., and Melissa Finnerty of Athens, Pa., seven grandchildren Caleb Butters, Allen Rightmire, Tyler Finogle, Dustin Feagin, Derek Lattimer, Coltayn Shumway, and Crew Shumway, and two great-grandchildren Carter Butters and Logan Butters. She is also survived by her sister Janice Brown of Florida, brother Samuel Jackson of Athens, Pa., brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Nancy Jackson of Ulster, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.