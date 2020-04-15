Beverly Gail Molyneaux Manning May, 66, a lifelong resident of the Valley passed away on April 7, 2020 after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Bev was surrounded by her sons, Tom and Kris Manning, her mother Joan Roseman Watson and her sister Donna Molyneaux Balbi and Tony Balbi.
Beverly resided at 212 E. Pine Street, Athens Pa. until she recently moved to North Carolina to live with her Sister and Mother at 2544 Saddlewood Cir. SW, Concord, N.C. to continue her fight.
Beverly left behind her sons, Thomas Gene Manning (Michelle), Jr. of Troy, Pa. Kristoffer Jason Manning (Alissa) of Mooresville, N.C. Her Mother, Joan Roseman Watson, a sister Donna Molyneaux Balbi (Tony) of Concord, N.C. and a brother Leslie D. Molyneaux of Omaha, NE.
Bev had 4 Grandchildren she dearly loved. Gabriel Manning of St. Johns Island, SC. Avery, Tate and Emy Manning of Mooresville, N.C. She had one niece, Ashleigh English of Concord, N.C.
Beverly was predeceased by her father, Donald L. Molyneaux ,her brother Daryl L. Molyneaux and her husband Paul May, Sr. all of Athens, Pa.
Sassy and Dozie were her beloved pets and they meant the world to her. One of them was always at her side, if not both.
Beverly attended Athens Area High School. She earned her LPN Nursing Degree from BOCES in Elmira, N.Y. with the Class of 1985. Most of her career was spent at Heritage Nursing Home in Athens where she worked for 27 years. She cared for her brother Daryl for 7 years proceeding his death in Dec, 2018. Bev also worked at Smokin’ Joes in Sayre most recently prior to moving to NC.
Beverly loved line dancing and playing her the odds at the casinos. Line dancing was a hobby she participated in for the past 25 years. It brought her a great deal of joy and fun.
Bev will be truly missed by her family and friends. She will be forever in or hearts.
In Bev’s honor, donations can be made to your local Hospice Care agencies. They are true Angels of Mercy in times of need.