Gary Joseph Zello, 53, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away on May 5, 2021.
He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on June 29, 1967, to Brenda Zello and the late Joseph Gary Zello.
Gary Is survived by his wife, Candice Zello, and children, Scott, Harley, Savannah, and Isabella Zello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gary’s GoFundMe to help with hospital bills and funeral costs.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. All services will be held at Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park, 4180 Westfield Road, Westfield, IN, 46062.
To view the full obituary and express condolences, please visit flannerbuchanan.com.