Louis “Gene” Ferro passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Sayre, Pa.
Born April 28, 1933 in Sayre, Pa., Gene was the son of Nancy (Liguori) and Michael Ferro. Following graduation from Sayre High School, Gene was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge, Gene attended Penn State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Labor Relations. Gene lived in various places throughout his life and career including Norwich, N.Y., Lake Wesauking, Pa., Chicago, Ill., and Nashville, N.C., before settling back in Sayre for the last 30-plus years.
In his professional life, Gene worked in Human Resources and Labor Relations for various manufacturers (Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Masonite Corporation and Standard Products) before joining BOCES in a Safety and School inspection role, from where he retired.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman. He was passionate about hunting, fishing and tending to his yard and gardens. He loved a good glass of wine and was a great cook. Gene really enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was always busy with his projects. Gene was also an active member of UNICO.
Gene’s greatest joy were his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them vacationing at the beach and keeping up with their careers and accomplishments.
Gene was preceded in death by his loving parents, Michael and Nancy Ferro, his wife, Mary Louise (Pridgen) and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his three children, Lynn Bryant, Laura Pingatore and her husband Frank, his son, Michael and three grandchildren, Frank and Chad Pingatore and Michael Ferro, plus his sister Florene Sullivan and his much-loved nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., following COVID social distancing protocols.
Memorial contributions can be directed to UNICO, Attn.: Nick Grego, 133 Crane Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Gene’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.